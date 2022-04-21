Grief Share Group: Finding Comfort and Healing After Loss

Losing a loved one is one of the most challenging experiences a person can go through. The pain and sadness can be overwhelming, and it can be hard to know where to turn for help. If you are grieving the loss of a loved one, consider joining a grief share group. Norberg Memorial Home Inc. & Monuments will be holding our first grief share group. (key word being, “share” your story could possibly help someone else).

Attending a grief share group can benefit both your mind and body, and it can help you process your grief, find support and understanding from others. Learn healthy coping skills. Joining a grief share group is just one of the many ways you can begin to heal after a loss.

Norberg’s grief share groups, will start with a licensed counselor, Lisa Gustafson, who will explain the 5 steps of grief; denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. As I write this, I look at JD and ask “bargaining”? I looked it up and the definition for grief was “Stage 3 Bargaining; you may find yourself creating a lot of “What If” and “If Only” statements”. I definitely have gone through that, as many of you have as well. I will tell you, it felt nothing like a “bargain” to me.

If this is something you think you might be interested in, please let us know, call 815-875-2425, email; janice@norbergfh.com (subject line: Grief Share), send a text. www.norbergfh.com

Everyone grieves. The old adage, “Misery Loves Company”, was created because it’s true. There is comfort in knowing, YOU ARE NOT ALONE. I’ve had training, counseling, depression, sadness, loss. We will do our best together and help one another by sharing.

The first session is Wednesday, May 18, 2022 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Signup deadline is Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (email, mail, phone, etc)

Our first session is titled “The Five Stages of Grief Explained”.

It’s FREE

Bring a note book and pen.

Let’s see how this works and figure it out together. Hearing how someone else makes it through, is something all of us need to hear on occasion.

Norberg Memorial Home, Inc.

701 E. Thompson Street

Princeton, IL 61356

www.norbergfh.com



