Bureau County 911 report: June 2023

The Bureau County 911 report for the month of June 2023 was approved by the Bureau County Board on Tuesday, July 11. The report included the following statistics for calls during the month:
Total calls: 2617
- Wire line 911 calls: 109
- Wireless 911 calls:239
- BCSO: 1013
- Alarm lines: 17
- City utilities: 46
- Princeton Police Department: 393
- Incoming/Outbound 1420 and 1428: 2634
CAD CFS Incidents: 2634
Total calls transferred: 118
- ILSP: 67
- ValComm: 29
- Putnam County: 7
- Other agencies: 15
Ambulance runs: 268
Fire Department runs: 120
Medical alarms: 16
Fire alarms: 8