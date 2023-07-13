July 13, 2023
Shaw Local
Bureau County 911 report: June 2023

By Shaw Local News Network

The Bureau County 911 report for the month of June 2023 was approved by the Bureau County Board on Tuesday, July 11. (Scott Anderson)

The Bureau County 911 report for the month of June 2023 was approved by the Bureau County Board on Tuesday, July 11. The report included the following statistics for calls during the month:

Total calls: 2617

- Wire line 911 calls: 109

- Wireless 911 calls:239

- BCSO: 1013

- Alarm lines: 17

- City utilities: 46

- Princeton Police Department: 393

- Incoming/Outbound 1420 and 1428: 2634

CAD CFS Incidents: 2634

Total calls transferred: 118

- ILSP: 67

- ValComm: 29

- Putnam County: 7

- Other agencies: 15

Ambulance runs: 268

Fire Department runs: 120

Medical alarms: 16

Fire alarms: 8