July 12, 2023
Bureau County Sheriff’s Department report: June 2023

Total calls for the month: 902

The Bureau County Sheriff’s Department report for the month of June 2023 was approved by the Bureau County Board on Tuesday, July 11. The report included the following statistics for calls during the month:

Warrant, paper services and attempt: 256

Accident: 32

DUI arrests: 2

Civil citations: 0

Traffic citations: 25

Criminal citations: 8

Civil complaints: 15

Traffic stops: 70

Security checks: 14

Motorist assist: 36

Alarms: 10

Transports: 31

Domestic/child custody: 22

Assisting other agencies (fired and ambulance): 46

Offenders processed: 32

Total calls for service: 902