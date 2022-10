The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce is holding it’s 10th annual Scarecrow Contest. The scarecrows will be on display through Oct. 22. Scarecrows will be awarded bragging rights for most creative, most traditional, most humorous, chamber choice and Princeton’s choice.

This scarecrow display at Community Lenders is for the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce 10th annual Scarecrow Contest on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 in Princeton. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)