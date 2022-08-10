Letter: Questions for professing Christians

You have heard the saying, “There is no such thing as a stupid question.” Well, I don’t know. Maybe. I think the question, Can God make a rock heavier than He can lift?” is a stupid question. This letter contains 30 questions.

Is our Constitution important? Is our freedom of speech important? Do you believe God has blessed America? Do you believe He will continue to bless America? Should we obey man rather than God? (Acts 5:29). Should we protect our boarders? Is voting for our leaders important? Is the education of our children important? Should they be in public schools? Is attending church important?

Is choosing the right church important? How important is it to spend time in God’s Word? Is our worldview important? Is honesty, integrity, compassion, kindness, patience, and humility important? Is understanding the meaning of baptism, justification, and sanctification important? Do I believe in a literal Heaven and Hell? Am I ashamed of the Gospel? Are Jesus’ questions and Parables important?

Jesus asked the following questions: “Who do you say I am?” (Matthew 16:15). “Who of you by worrying can add a single hour to his life?” (Matthew 6:27). “Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?” (Matthew 7:3). “You of little faith, why are you so afraid?” (Matthew 8:26). “I ask you, which is lawful to do on the Sabbath: to do good or to do evil, to save life or destroy it?” (Luke 6:9).

There are different motives for asking questions. Honest questions are meant to make us think, to stimulate thought. Some questions are more important than others. Such as, “What are we having for supper?” as compared to “Are you sure this is the person you want to marry?”

There are some questions that are out of my league of which I am unable to answer. Have you ever noticed the difference between the disciples questions and the religious leaders questions? The disciples asked honest questions. The religious leaders schemed and plotted and conspired to trap Jesus with their questions.

In my mind, I picture a confused and frustrated reaction from Nicodemus, a religious man, from his outburst response to Jesus’ statement, “You must be born again” when he blurted out the question, “How can a man be born when he is old? Surely, he cannot enter a second time into his mother’s womb to be born! (John 3:4). As a professing Christian do you understand Jesus’ statement?

Are professing Christians today more like Peter Pan or Winnie the Pooh, those who don’t want to grow up or those who “Think, think, think?” The Bible says, “Like newborn babies, crave pure spiritual milk, so that by it you may grow up in your salvation, now that you have tasted that the Lord is good.” (1st Peter 2:2). The Bible says, “That if you confess with your mouth Jesus is Lord.....you will be saved” (Romans 10:9).

Ted Roberts,

Princeton