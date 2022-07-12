Letter: Happy Birthday America

Desmond Totu described the birth certificate as “a small paper, but it actually establishes who you are and gives access to the rights and privileges, and the obligations of citizenship.”

Our birth certificates give us proof of identity, proof of age, proof of citizenship status, they are necessary to obtain a social security number, apply for a passport, to get a driver’s license and many other things.

Multitudes recently celebrated and metaphorically shouted “Happy Birthday America!” America has two fundamental documents in its birth certificate. The Declaration of Independence and our Constitution.

There is also a death certificate, an official document, which declares the cause of death, the location of death, and other personal information about the deceased. History reveals the death certificates of many great civilizations!

Perhaps as a result of ignorance, many have neglected their responsibility of biblically educating their children and have delegated that responsibility to an increasingly godless government, of whom many want to sign America’s death certificate.

Birthdays are special. They are also days on which we should reflect. In the very first verse of the Bible God speaks of the birth of the universe (Genesis 1:1). We celebrate the birth of our Savior on December 25, not the exact date of His birth but it is the day on which we celebrate it.

Consider your own birthday. You were not delivered by a stork as some would have you believe. The first nine months of your life miraculously took place in your mother’s womb. A place where the Scriptures declare that we are fearfully and wonderfully made (Psalm 139:14)!

The 4th of July is a day we should frequently acknowledge and meditate on in the age in which we live. Because there are many people who hate America, they hate what it stands for and what it stands against.

They hate God and have had much success at removing Him and His principles from our government, our schools and other places of authority. They are looking forward to the day they can sign America’s death certificate.

But I don’t hear these people saying they want to leave America and pursue the “China Dream” or the “Russian Dream”. These and many other countries don’t have “dreams” to pursue, but “nightmares” from which people want to escape. As to our own birth we had no choice in the matter. But that’s not true of the birth of our great nation.

It is biologically impossible for a “man” to give birth. The “female” giving birth experiences labor pains, without the aid of modern medicine a very painful experience. During the birth of our nation, we also experienced “labor pains”.

Many “professing” Christians are clueless of America’s birthday and the New Birth required for one to enter Heaven (John chapter 3). A spiritual birthday if you will. A clear understanding of the latter will have a profound impact of understanding the former. Please join with me by saying, “Happy Birthday America!”

Ted Roberts, Princeton