Letter: No Separation of Church and State

First their cry was, “separation of church and state.” Now their cry is, separate parents from children, law from criminals, congregations from their churches, separate the Creation from the Creator, the Gospel from our culture, our allegiance from our flag, separate free speech from citizens, earnings from workers by excessive taxes and gas prices, jobs and workers from using our available natural resources, separate our citizens from their God-given rights to govern themselves, our patriotism as a sovereign nation (one of 195 sovereign nations in the world) by illegally opening our boarders, separating our police from our communities creating disunity by pushing their agenda of defunding them, the natural airflow from our children’s lungs by forcing unnecessary masks and mandates, the education of our children from God and parents, blurring in the minds of our children the truth of what it is to be a male or female, but the most hideous sin that we have allowed is separating living children from their mothers womb by means of death through abortion!

Many of us as Christians have separated our intellect from our faith forgetting that we are called to love the Lord not only with all our heart but also with all our mind (Luke 10:27).

There are those who have been successful at tearing down our spiritual walls and strong pillars that made our nation great. All people were made in the image of God, but sin has distorted that image.

To those who except Christ that image is being restored through the process of sanctification. These people comprise the church. And as in the times of Nehemiah, it is time for the church to start rebuilding the walls! Let us separate ourselves from those who prefer the rules of carnal policy before divine precepts (II Corinthians 6:17).

All of America’s currency has imprinted on it, “In God We Trust.”

As Christians we celebrate Christmas, the birth of Jesus, we celebrate not only its physical but its spiritual significance.

As Christians we celebrate Good Friday, the death of Jesus on our behalf.

As Christians we celebrate Easter, we celebrate Jesus’ resurrection from the dead, His victory over death and the great hope that as Christians we too will be resurrected at some future time. Amen!

As Christians we celebrate the holiday of Thanksgiving. Our churches would do well to do a thorough study of this holiday and the significance behind it! To look up and read Abraham Lincoln’s rich and spiritual Thanksgiving Proclamation.

Jesus speaks of a very important separation at some future time. “When the Son of Man comes in His glory, and with all the angels with Him, He will sit on His throne in heavenly glory. All the nations will be gathered before Him, and He will separate the people one from another as a shepherd separates the sheep from the goats. He will put the sheep on His right and the goats on His left” (Matthew 25:31-33).