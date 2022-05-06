Column: Princeton High School resurrects the Fellowship of Christian Athletes

I was surprised and happy to learn that the Fellowship of Christian Athletes organization was being resurrected at Princeton High School. Our community is blessed with another fine local organization which offers youngsters the opportunity to come together for discussions, consolation, entertainment, safety and the opportunity to develop themselves.

This is done under fine leadership by local adults who really love and care for the wellbeing of kids. Then of course, churches have their own programs for adolescents which usually is faith-based. But Fellowship of Christian Athletes being resurrected after having its wheels roll off in the early 1980s is great!

For a young Sophomore lady athlete, Erah Goodale, to have the courage to press forward to the goal of this accomplishment and take on the leadership of this organization is a fine example of young peoples’ interest in God and religion. I will accept her, if I ever have the good fortune of meeting her, as a modern day disciple.

In the late 70s there was a FCA huddle at Princeton High School which was well attended by the athletes of the school. Very active group with Coach Steve Kiser the sponsor.

At that time Steve Bouslog was coaching the Frosh-Soph basketball teams and our son, Eric, was on those teams. I would referee some of their games and after the games when A. D. Walt Windt would give me a check I would turn it over to Mr. Kiser for the FCA.

One of the finest high school coaches was Jim Rexilius. A truly great Christian with a passion for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes who, when I first met him, was coaching and teaching at Hinsdale Central and a couple years later moved to Wheaton North where he coached and taught for many years, winning a couple of state football championships.

I umpired baseball and refereed basketball for him at both schools when our family lived in Lombard. Rexilius was a leader among the FCA people and each year he would take athletes to what are called national conferences. Our son, Eric, went with him and mostly Chicago suburban athletes one year to the University of Alabama and the next year to Mankato State in Minnesota to these conferences. Great faith-sharing.

In the early 80s the FCA died in Princeton. I asked Mr. Kiser “why?” He said none of the faculty wanted to sponsor it. They didn’t have time for the Lord’s work! I am very happy that Abbie Cochran saw the need and is taking the time to sponsor this group. You will be rewarded Abbie, as will Erah and her athletes.