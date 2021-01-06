Once upon a time, before cable news and Facebook and Twitter and the internet itself, Americans relied on print sources and radio and network television to get the news of the world. If we go back 100 years, the major source was newspapers, including those published in towns around Bureau County.

Local residents also learned about and discussed history and politics face to face. Civic groups, visiting lecturers and politicians engaged audiences in the burning issues of the day. So did the traveling adult education enterprise known as the Chautauqua, which brought national speakers to America’s small towns from the late 19th century until the 1920s. Princeton was on the Chautauqua circuit for many of those years.

Perhaps it seems remarkable, given our current state of political and cultural polarization, that in the early part of the 20th century people in Bureau County were eager to learn about and discuss — of all things — socialism. These discussions took place in church halls, at the public library and at the Chautauqua, which was held for a week at the fairgrounds.

In Wyanet in 1910, socialism was quite the topic. A Socialist candidate for state senator spoke about it to “a fair-sized audience” at the opera house and another speaker lectured on socialism at the town’s Methodist Church. In the November election, Wyanet recorded “30 Socialist ballots polled” (Bureau County Tribune, Nov. 11, 1910).

Even in the rarefied atmosphere of the Beltionian Club, a Princeton group composed of doctors, ministers and teachers, the merits of socialism were discussed. Dr. C.C. Scott, in a presentation to the club, declared: “socialism is becoming respectable. ... The fact is labor conditions are bad and the great mass of humanity have a hard time making a living” (Bureau County Tribune, Feb. 2, 1912).

The big draw for Princeton’s 1914 Chautauqua was a debate about socialism between Emil Seidel, the first Socialist mayor of Milwaukee (there were two after him), and J. Adam Bede, a Minnesota Congressman.

Perhaps it’s not that remarkable that socialism was, and perhaps still is, of considerable interest to people in our area. After all, Sen. Bernie Sanders, an avowed Democratic Socialist, won the Democratic Presidential primary in Bureau County in 2016.

The difference between 1914 and now is the arena for discussing political topics. Today the heated exchange of opinions takes place on social media. A hundred years ago, it was in the public square — at programs and meetings where the community came together.

Social media and the emergence of Zoom have been a godsend through the pandemic. But the dark side of social media is that, when used exclusively as a news source and discussion forum, it separates us from one another and a shared understanding of basic reality. It’s a woeful tool for civic education.

In 2020, Americans experienced intensified political and cultural conflict online and in the streets. We argued over science, mask-wearing, racism, the police and election results. Incidents of violence or the threat of it, especially about the presidential election outcome, have shaken the foundation of our society.

Ordinary citizens coming together in a public space to discuss current issues may seem like ancient history. The exception locally in 2020 was Voices from the Prairie, a grassroots citizens’ movement formed in 2017.

It’s poignant now to recall that the last program Voices offered, before the pandemic took hold, was a four-part series on the Constitution held at the Princeton Public Library. It was very well attended by people of varying political persuasions who engaged in discussions of citizens’ rights, race and the Constitution’s resilience moving forward. The politics of 2020 sorely tested that.

We have a lot of civic education ahead of us. The once uncontroversial issues that now call us to be truly engaged are, sadly, the American electoral process, the peaceful transfer of power and the sanctity of democracy itself.