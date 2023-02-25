Bureau County Property Transfers: November 16-30, 2022

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:
Nov. 16, 2022
Jennifer Beard to Jennifer Kelly, Donald Sims and Nicole Sims, warranty deed, Lots 20 and 21 in Reavley Addition in Wyanet, $42,000.
William Joiner (decd) and Emily Moats (ex) to Catherine and Ronald Skaggs, executor deed, Lot 16 in Riddle Subdivision in Princeton, $175,000.
Raymond Behrens (decd), Angela Behrens O’Bryant and Michelle Behrens to Lester Smith, warranty deed, part of Lot 3 in Block 1 in Westervelt’s Addition in Buda, $150,000.
Nov. 17, 2022
John McFarland to Pamela and Paul Butler, warranty deed, parts of Section 8 in Westfield Township, $68,000.
Jason Selby to Jeramy Vanlanduit, warranty deed, parts of Section 28 in Fairfield Township, $300,000.
Ray Carrington (tr), Kenneth Dunn Family Trust and Agnes Dunn Living Trust to Jason Carrington, warranty deed, parts of Section 12 in Indiantown Township, $60,000.
Randall Swift (tr), Robin Swift (tr), Randall Swift Trust and Robin Swift Trust to Tiskilwa Farms Alpacas LLC, trustees’ deed, part of Lot 35 in Princeton, $150,000.
Nov. 18, 2022
Joseph Kunkel (decd), Gary Kunkel (ex), Joseph Kunkel (ex) and Robert Kunkel (ex) to Merley Donoho, executor deed, part of Section 34 in Wyanet Township, $275,000.
Joseph Kunkel (decd), Gary Kunkel (ex), Joseph Kunkel (ex), Robert Kunkel (ex) and Louise Kunkel (tr) to Dawn Frank, executor deed, part of Section 34 in Wyanet Township, $210,000.
Janelle Delhotal (tr), James Delhotal Trust and Janelle Delhotal Trust to Brush Creek Investments LLC, trustees’ deed, part of Lot 76 in Princeton, $81,000.
Adam Kurzac to Colby Wittig, warranty deed, part of Section 20 in Wyanet Township, $104,000.
Nov. 21, 2022
Donald Smith to Chase Lott, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 1 in Tiskilwa, $55,000.Barbara Riva to Anna and Antonio Hernandez, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 1 in Banschbach’s Subdivision in DePue, $51,000.
Michael Gibson to Amanda and Peter Rousonelos, joint tenancy deed, part of Lot 6 in Block 4 and part of Lot 7 in Block 4 in Sheffield, $48,500.
Nov. 22, 2022
Daniel and Evalynn Blanco to Travis McLaughlin, warranty deed, Lot 151 and part of Lot 152 in Banschbach’s Third Subdivision in DePue, $104,000.
Rebecca Hoscheid to Lori and Thomas Bender, warranty deed, part of Lot 3 and part of Lot 4 in Fonderoli’s Addition in Dalzell, $75,000.
Calvin Faber Family Trust, Beverly Faber (tr) and Beverly Faber Trust to Eric Althaus, trustees’ deed, part of Section 18 in Clarion Township, $425,000.
Calvin Faber Family Trust, Beverly Faber (tr) and Beverly Faber Trust to Althaus Brothers Farm Partnership, trustees’ deed, part of Section 13 in LaMoille Township, $600,000.
Calvin Faber Family Trust, Beverly Faber (tr) and Beverly Faber Trust to Alex and Alyssa Leffelman, trustees’ deed, part of Section 18 in Clarion Township, $425,000.
MTCO Development LLC to 200 Riverfront Drive LLC, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Sunrise Suites in Princeton, $129,609.46.
Nov. 23, 2022
Patrick Hockings to John and Sarah French, warranty deed, Lot 12 in Block 9 in Devlin’s First Addition in Spring Valley, $25,000.
Charles Taliani to Brett Karpinski, warranty deed, Lot 16 in Block 81 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $115,000.
Dianna and Michael Spanos to Heather and Wesley Sampson, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Block 56 in Spring Valley, $111,500.
Christy and Timothy Bissonette to Damon Rohrig, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Rakestraw’s Addition in Mineral, $125,000.
Nov. 28, 2022
Tammie Pebbles to Kathleen and Mason Wentworth, warranty deed, part of Lot 48 in Walnut, $83,000.
David Conroy Jr., Douglas Conroy, Joseph Conroy, Thomas Conroy, Jayne Pagoria (POA) and Jayne Pagoria to Angela Spelman, warranty deed, Lot 13 in Block 5 in Johnson Subdivision in Spring Valley, $148,000.
Christian Kramer Jr. and Gina Kramer to Benjamin and Juana Gavina, warranty deed, part of Section 23 in Westfield Township, $237,500.
Nov. 29, 2022
Kurt and Roxana Scoville to Jessica and Joshua McConnell, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Block 62 and part of Lot 6 in Block 62 in Ladd, $242,500.
Ofir Bustamante to Jose and Patricia Cervantes, warranty deed, part of Lot 144 in Banschbach’s Third Addition in DePue, $80,000.
Elsie and Ronald Thompson to Jimmie and Kathy Pennington, warranty deed, Lots 9 and 10 in Block 4 in West Addition in Princeton, $70,000.
Nov. 30, 2022
Ann Shearburn (decd), Kirk Shearburn (ex) and Mark Shearburn (ex) to Curtis and Laverda Headings, executor deed, parts of Section 11 in Greenville Township, $800,000.
Mark Shearburn to Curtis and Laverda Headings, joint tenancy deed, parts of Section 11 in Greenville Township, $400,000.
Shearburn Family Trust, Kirk Shearburn (tr) and Linda Shearburn (tr) to Curtis and Laverda Headings, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 11 in Greenville Township, $400,000.