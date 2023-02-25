February 25, 2023
Property Transfers | Bureau County Republican

Bureau County Property Transfers: November 16-30, 2022

By Rita Roberts
The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton.

The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

Nov. 16, 2022

Jennifer Beard to Jennifer Kelly, Donald Sims and Nicole Sims, warranty deed, Lots 20 and 21 in Reavley Addition in Wyanet, $42,000.

William Joiner (decd) and Emily Moats (ex) to Catherine and Ronald Skaggs, executor deed, Lot 16 in Riddle Subdivision in Princeton, $175,000.

Raymond Behrens (decd), Angela Behrens O’Bryant and Michelle Behrens to Lester Smith, warranty deed, part of Lot 3 in Block 1 in Westervelt’s Addition in Buda, $150,000.

Nov. 17, 2022

John McFarland to Pamela and Paul Butler, warranty deed, parts of Section 8 in Westfield Township, $68,000.

Jason Selby to Jeramy Vanlanduit, warranty deed, parts of Section 28 in Fairfield Township, $300,000.

Ray Carrington (tr), Kenneth Dunn Family Trust and Agnes Dunn Living Trust to Jason Carrington, warranty deed, parts of Section 12 in Indiantown Township, $60,000.

Randall Swift (tr), Robin Swift (tr), Randall Swift Trust and Robin Swift Trust to Tiskilwa Farms Alpacas LLC, trustees’ deed, part of Lot 35 in Princeton, $150,000.

Nov. 18, 2022

Joseph Kunkel (decd), Gary Kunkel (ex), Joseph Kunkel (ex) and Robert Kunkel (ex) to Merley Donoho, executor deed, part of Section 34 in Wyanet Township, $275,000.

Joseph Kunkel (decd), Gary Kunkel (ex), Joseph Kunkel (ex), Robert Kunkel (ex) and Louise Kunkel (tr) to Dawn Frank, executor deed, part of Section 34 in Wyanet Township, $210,000.

Janelle Delhotal (tr), James Delhotal Trust and Janelle Delhotal Trust to Brush Creek Investments LLC, trustees’ deed, part of Lot 76 in Princeton, $81,000.

Adam Kurzac to Colby Wittig, warranty deed, part of Section 20 in Wyanet Township, $104,000.

Nov. 21, 2022

Donald Smith to Chase Lott, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 1 in Tiskilwa, $55,000.Barbara Riva to Anna and Antonio Hernandez, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 1 in Banschbach’s Subdivision in DePue, $51,000.

Michael Gibson to Amanda and Peter Rousonelos, joint tenancy deed, part of Lot 6 in Block 4 and part of Lot 7 in Block 4 in Sheffield, $48,500.

Nov. 22, 2022

Daniel and Evalynn Blanco to Travis McLaughlin, warranty deed, Lot 151 and part of Lot 152 in Banschbach’s Third Subdivision in DePue, $104,000.

Rebecca Hoscheid to Lori and Thomas Bender, warranty deed, part of Lot 3 and part of Lot 4 in Fonderoli’s Addition in Dalzell, $75,000.

Calvin Faber Family Trust, Beverly Faber (tr) and Beverly Faber Trust to Eric Althaus, trustees’ deed, part of Section 18 in Clarion Township, $425,000.

Calvin Faber Family Trust, Beverly Faber (tr) and Beverly Faber Trust to Althaus Brothers Farm Partnership, trustees’ deed, part of Section 13 in LaMoille Township, $600,000.

Calvin Faber Family Trust, Beverly Faber (tr) and Beverly Faber Trust to Alex and Alyssa Leffelman, trustees’ deed, part of Section 18 in Clarion Township, $425,000.

MTCO Development LLC to 200 Riverfront Drive LLC, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Sunrise Suites in Princeton, $129,609.46.

Nov. 23, 2022

Patrick Hockings to John and Sarah French, warranty deed, Lot 12 in Block 9 in Devlin’s First Addition in Spring Valley, $25,000.

Charles Taliani to Brett Karpinski, warranty deed, Lot 16 in Block 81 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $115,000.

Dianna and Michael Spanos to Heather and Wesley Sampson, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Block 56 in Spring Valley, $111,500.

Christy and Timothy Bissonette to Damon Rohrig, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Rakestraw’s Addition in Mineral, $125,000.

Nov. 28, 2022

Tammie Pebbles to Kathleen and Mason Wentworth, warranty deed, part of Lot 48 in Walnut, $83,000.

David Conroy Jr., Douglas Conroy, Joseph Conroy, Thomas Conroy, Jayne Pagoria (POA) and Jayne Pagoria to Angela Spelman, warranty deed, Lot 13 in Block 5 in Johnson Subdivision in Spring Valley, $148,000.

Christian Kramer Jr. and Gina Kramer to Benjamin and Juana Gavina, warranty deed, part of Section 23 in Westfield Township, $237,500.

Nov. 29, 2022

Kurt and Roxana Scoville to Jessica and Joshua McConnell, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Block 62 and part of Lot 6 in Block 62 in Ladd, $242,500.

Ofir Bustamante to Jose and Patricia Cervantes, warranty deed, part of Lot 144 in Banschbach’s Third Addition in DePue, $80,000.

Elsie and Ronald Thompson to Jimmie and Kathy Pennington, warranty deed, Lots 9 and 10 in Block 4 in West Addition in Princeton, $70,000.

Nov. 30, 2022

Ann Shearburn (decd), Kirk Shearburn (ex) and Mark Shearburn (ex) to Curtis and Laverda Headings, executor deed, parts of Section 11 in Greenville Township, $800,000.

Mark Shearburn to Curtis and Laverda Headings, joint tenancy deed, parts of Section 11 in Greenville Township, $400,000.

Shearburn Family Trust, Kirk Shearburn (tr) and Linda Shearburn (tr) to Curtis and Laverda Headings, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 11 in Greenville Township, $400,000.