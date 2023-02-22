Bureau County Property Transfers: November 1-15, 2022

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:
Nov. 1, 2022
Brian Negro to Sheila Jackson, warranty deed, Lot 11 and part of Lot 12 in Block 33 in Ladd, $75,000.
Nov. 2, 2022
Gerri Herren, Donald Mecum Jr., Donald Mecum Sr. (decd) and Scott Mecum to Bobby Hulsey, warranty deed, parts of Lot 6 in South Addition in Kasbeer, $1,000.
Nov. 3, 2022
Heather Gebhart (adm) and Duane Gebhart (decd), administrator’s deed, parts of Lot 2 in Fairview Subdivision in Princeton, $128,000.
Roger and Tammy Robinson to Todd Schmollinger, warranty deed, Lots 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 in Block 45 in Spring Valley, $15,000.
Fannie Mae to James Wilson, warranty deed, Lot 12 in Block 81 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $107,500.
Nicolas De La Torre to Raquel Hermosillo, warranty deed, part of Section 14 in Hall Township, $140,000.
Nov. 4, 2022
Norman Riley (tr) and Norman Riley Trust to Gary and Kelly Todd, trustees’ deed, part of Section 29 in Walnut Township, $45,000.
Gailen Gibson and Melanie Schutz to Elissa and Jacob Robinder, warranty deed, Lots 15 and 16 in Whitver’s Addition in Walnut, $60,000.
Nov. 7, 2022
Scott and Tami Quesse to Lily Wilson, warranty deed, Lot 157 in Banschbach’s Fifth Subdivision in DePue, $70,000.
Zulema Sandoval to Maribel and Wilmer Alvarado, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Block 2 in Second Park Subdivision in DePue, $33,130.98.
John and Sarah French to City of Spring Valley, warranty deed, Lots 10 and 11 in Block 42 in Spring Valley, $75,000.
David and Diana Adams to John Jarrett, warranty deed, Lot 10 in Block 11 in Dover and part of Lot 9 in Block 11 in Dover, $78,000.
Nov. 9, 2022
David Royce to Kenneth and Lea Ferris, warranty deed, Lot 3, part of Lot 2 and part of Lot 4, all in Block 20, in Neponset, $29,000.
John and June Marconi to Kevin Taliani, warranty deed, Lot 22 in Block 5 in Riva’s First Addition in Dalzell, $45,000.
Samantha Rieger to Norman Pizzamiglio Sr. and Christine Pizzamiglio, joint tenancy deed, part of Lot 1, part of Lot 2 and part of Lot 3 in King’s Addition in Princeton, $85,000.
Charon and Ivan Freeberg to Ginger and Kurt Freeberg, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 1 in Arispie Township, $47,300.
Nov. 10, 2022
Brandon Hansen to Brenda and Charles Hansen, warranty deed, Lot 14 in Block 4 in McDonald’s Subdivision in Walnut, $50,000.
David Biggs to Kelly and Michael Swan, warranty deed, Lot 310 in Greencroft Phase III in Princeton, $235,000.
Keith Konczak to Carly Dzierzynski, warranty deed, Lots 7, 8, 9 and 10 in Block 7 in James H. Seaton’s Second Addition in Seatonville, $200,000.
Nov. 14, 2022
Judith Mills to Bilal Hunani, warranty deed, part of Lot 75 in Princeton, $115,300.
Victor Birkey (decd), Dale Burkey, Kelley Burkey, Melanie Burkey, Robert Burkey, Barbara Dickens (AIF), Barbara Dickens, Charles Dickens and Susan Roulston to Juana Arana Salinas and Jose Morales, warranty deed, part of Section 27 in Walnut Township, $130,000.
Rosemary Samolinski to Enrique and Olga Arteaga, warranty deed, part of Lot 8 in Block 135 in Dalzell’s Second Addition in Spring Valley, $32,000.
Chad May to McCaela May, warranty deed, Lot 13 in Eastmor Subdivision in Princeton, $122,325.