Bureau County police reports: May 22, 2023

Devonte L. Williams, 28, of Granville, was cited by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office at 3:53 a.m. on May 17 at 2650 E Street and IL Hwy 29 in Princeton for driving with a revoked or suspended license, operation of a vehicle with an expired registration and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
Brandon M. Daily, 28, of Wyanet, was cited by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office at 10:36 a.m. on May 18 at 12360 1700 E St. in Wyanet for operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and no valid registration.
Brynley D. Jones, 21, of Carol Stream, was cited by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office at 4:23 p.m. on May 18 on IL Hwy 26 and 2075 N Avenue in Princeton for speeding and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.