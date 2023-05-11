Bureau County police reports: May 11, 2023

Justin R. Stoner, 35, of Spring Valley, was charged by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office for possession of cannabis over 30g and under 500g at 4:01 a.m. on May 9 at 22 Park Ave. W in Princeton.
Brandon J. Allen, 27, of Princeton, was picked up by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office for an in-state failure to appear warrant and speeding 35 mph over the posted limit at 8:31 p.m. on May 10 on Rt. 29 and Church Camp Road in Princeton
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.