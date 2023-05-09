May 09, 2023
Shaw Local
Bureau County police reports: May 9, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
emergency lights

Bureau County police reports

Tevin D. Miller, 29, of Princeton, was picked picked up by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office for speeding, driving with a revoked or suspended license, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and stopping in roadway traffic at 4:02 p.m. on May 4 at 2750 E St. and IL Hwy 29 in Princeton.

Janelle J. Swartz, 39, of Neponset, was charged with domestic battery at 8:09 p.m. on May 4 at 105 E. Main St. in Neponset.

Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.