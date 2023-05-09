Bureau County police reports: May 9, 2023

Tevin D. Miller, 29, of Princeton, was picked picked up by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office for speeding, driving with a revoked or suspended license, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and stopping in roadway traffic at 4:02 p.m. on May 4 at 2750 E St. and IL Hwy 29 in Princeton.
Janelle J. Swartz, 39, of Neponset, was charged with domestic battery at 8:09 p.m. on May 4 at 105 E. Main St. in Neponset.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.