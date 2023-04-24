Bureau County police reports: April 24, 2023

Daniel R. Kuhn, 48, of Princeton was charged with aggravated battery, domestic battery, resisting or obstructing a peace officer and endangering the life or health of a child at 10:45 p.m. on April 19 at 25668 US Hwy 34 in Princeton.
Robert J. Dixon, 40, of Tiskilwa was charged with battery and assault at 10:09 a.m. on April 21 at 223 W. Main St. in Tiskilwa.
Isaiah C. Austin, 27, of Princeton was picked up on a failure to appear warrant at 7:20 p.m. on April 21 at 22 Park Ave in Princeton.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.