Bureau County police reports: April 18, 2023

Haylee N. Miller, 30, of Princeton was picked up on a petition to revoke bond warrant at 1:47 p.m. on April 13 at 233 Sarah Ave in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s office reports.
Jeffrey L. Wallace, 65, of Walnut was charged with violation of an order of protection at 10:13 p.m. on April 13 at 115 Stephans Ave. in Walnut, Bureau County Sheriff’s office reports.
Matthew J. Drake, 43, of Princeton was charged with violation of an order of protection at 4:58 p.m. on April 16 at 810 S. Main St. in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s office reports.
Stephen A. Bissonette, 26, of Princeton was picked up on a theft of over $500 and criminal damage to property warrant at 5:11 a.m. on April 18 at 22 Park Ave W. in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s office reports.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.