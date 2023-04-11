Bureau County police reports: April 11, 2023

Mark D. Thornton, 45, of Toulon was picked up on a failure to appear warrant at 10:59 a.m. on April 5 at 800 E. St. and US Hwy 6 in Sheffield, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Jamie R. Levi, 46, of Ohio was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle at 4:06 p.m. on April 7 at IL Hwy 26 and S. 2600 N. Ave. in Kasbeer, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.