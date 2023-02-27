Bureau County police reports: February 27, 2023

Daniel E. Kuhnert, 38, of Dover, was charged with failing to register as a sex offender at 3:53 p.m. Feb. 21 at 800 Ace Rd. in Princeton by Bureau County Sheriff’s Office.
Roy D. Padecky, 63, of Spring Valley was picked up on an in-state warrant for violation of a bail bond at 12:15 p.m. Feb. 24 at 700 S. Main St. in Princeton by Bureau County Sheriff’s Office.
Barry L. Cade, 30, of Neponset was picked up on a in-state warrant for domestic battery at 5:58 p.m. Feb. 24 at 22 Park Ave in Princeton by Bureau County Sheriff’s Office.
Otto S. Fronczke, 19, of Spring Valley was charged with speeding 26-35 mph over the limit and operating a vehicle with expired registration plates or sticker at 1:19 p.m. Feb. 26 on IL Hwy 29 and .25 N I-180 by Bureau County Sheriff’s Office.
