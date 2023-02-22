Bureau County police reports: February 22, 2023

Two juveniles were charged with retail theft at 5:32 p.m. on Feb. 17 at 102 Main St. in Walnut, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Jordan J. Waites, 32, of De Pue was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving under the influence of alcohol at 1:19 a.m. on Feb. 19 at 22899 U.S. Hwy 6 in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Patricia S. Coffey, 52, of Wyanet was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle at 8:57 p.m. on Feb. 19 on Wyanet-Walnut Rd and 1200 N Ave. in Wyanet, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Arlan J. Cornwall, 33, of Ohio, Il was picked up on an in-state warrant for operating a vehicle with suspended registration at 10:05 p.m. on Feb. 20 at IL Hwy 92 and W 1250 E St. in Walnut, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.