Wyanet man arrested for possession of stolen property, unlawful use of credit card

At 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 16, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department Office along with members from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and TRI-Dent Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at the home of Brandon M. Daily at 304 E. Front St. in Wyanet.
Investigators with the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office gathered information that Daily was in possession of stolen property and had been using a stolen credit card for personal gain.
Deputies were able to locate several items that had been taken from a Henry County residence approximately four weeks prior.
Daily was located by deputies at an address in Buda a short time after the search and was taken into custody.
Daily is being held at the Bureau County Jail on felony charges of theft over $500, unlawful use of credit card with Henry County charges to follow.