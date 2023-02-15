Bureau County police reports: Feb. 15, 2023

Lori L. Devenney, 62, of Princeton was charged operation of an uninsured motor vehicle at 10:26 p.m. on Feb. 10 at Gosse Blvd. and Park Ave in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Megan J. Moreland, 45, of Wyanet was charged with disorderly conduct at 10:40 a.m. on Feb. 12 at 121 W. North St. in Wyanet, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Anthony E. Moore, 31, of Buda was charged with domestic battery at 5:38 p.m. on Feb. 12 at 10438 550 E. St. in Neponset, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Tracy A. Basile, 49, of Walnut was charged with domestic battery at 12:45 p.m. on Feb. 13 at 211 Walnut Grove Dr. 1 in Walnut, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.