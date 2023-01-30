Bureau County police reports: Jan. 30, 2023

Dalton J. Kepner, 26, of Walnut, was picked up on a warrant for DUI at 10:57 a.m. on Jan. 27 at 201 N. Second St. in Walnut, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Jeanice M. Moreland, 45, of Wyanet, was charged with disorderly conduct: interference with emergency equipment at 8:06 p.m. on Jan. 27 at 121 W. North St. in Wyanet, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Troy A. Beckman, 24, of Mendota, was charged with speeding 26 to 35 mph over limit at 2:11 p.m. on Jan. 28 on U.S. 34 and 2200 N. Ave in La Moille, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.