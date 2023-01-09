Bureau County police reports: January 9, 2023

Jason A. Byrd, 45, of DePue was picked up on a failure to appear warrant at 3:12 p.m. on Jan. 6 at 700 S. Main St. in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Elizabeth A. Senica, 45, of Spring Valley was charged with criminal damage to property under $300 at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 at 26526 1175 N. Ave in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Elizabeth A. Senica, 45, of Spring Valley was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding at 6:10 p.m. on Jan. 7 at 901 W Il Hwy 29 in DePue, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.