Bureau County police reports: January 4, 2023

Cassie L. Hewitt, 40, of Princeton, was charged with operation of an uninsured vehicle and failure to yield at an intersection at 6:37 a.m. on Dec. 29 at 1900 N Ave at 2400 E St. in Malden, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Medrano J. Sanchez, 34, of Kewanee, was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident at 1:59 p.m. on Dec. 29 at 700 N Ave. .25 W 1000 E St., Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Tracy L. Cockream, 44, of Streator, was picked up on a criminal trespass to vehicles warrant at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 at 22 Park Ave. in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Officer reports.
Lesley A. Warren, 37, of La Salle, was picked up on a failure to appear warrant at 6:21 p.m. on Jan. 1 at 22 Park Ave in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
