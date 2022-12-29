Bureau County police reports: December 29, 2022

Marie L. Angel, 35, of Burlington, Iowa, was arrested 12:48 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 80 westbound, mile marker 36 on a warrant charging her with driving while license suspended/revoked, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office said.
Justin J. Hash, 40, of Hennepin, was arrested 3:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at 22 Park Avenue West in Princeton on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office said.
Layce Owens, 45, of Bureau, was arrested 2:46 p.m. Dec. 20 at 800 Ace Road in Princeton on a complaint of aggravated battery, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.