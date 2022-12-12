Bureau County Police Reports: Dec. 12, 2022

Robert J. Dixon, 40, of Tiskilwa was picked up on a battery warrant at 3:39 p.m. on Dec. 5 at 505 E. Church St. in Tiskilwa, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Ryne E. Birkey, 38, of Princeton was charged with non-traffic battery at 3:39 p.m. on Dec. 5 at 505 E. Church St. in Tiskilwa, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Lane M. Nelson, 24, of Princeton was picked up on a failure to appear warrant at 9:52 p.m. on Dec. 6 at 2835 N. Main St. in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Jere D. Carter, 39, of Camden SC was picked charged with a felony possession of cocaine with intent to deliver at 3:13 p.m. on Dec. 8 at 870 2850 E. St. in DePue, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
