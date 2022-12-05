Bureau County Police Reports: Dec. 5, 2022

Lee A. Ericcson, 28, of Sheffield was charged with operation of an uninsured vehicle and possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle outside of an approved container at 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 1 on Backbone Rd. E 1750 E. St. in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
