Bureau County Police Reports: Nov. 28, 2022

Jerome I. Prokes, 60, of Red Oak, Iowa was picked up on a failure to appear warrant at 8:49 a.m. on Nov. 22 at 22 Park Ave. W in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Evelyn E. Saltzman, 39, of Wyanet was charged with a battery misdemeanor at 10:19 p.m. on Nov. 22 at 111 E Main St. in Wyanet, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Margaret D. Rockett, 39, of Malden was picked up on a failure to appear warrant at 10:37 p.m. on Nov. 23 at 203 W Prospect St. in Malden, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Macias A. Martinez, 25, of Chicago was charged with driving with no valid drivers license and speeding at 2:31 p.m. on Nov. 26 on I-80 EB 70 IL, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
