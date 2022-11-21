November 20, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeFriday Night DrivePrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Police Reports | Bureau County Republican

No injuries reported in Hennepin fire

By Shaw Local News Network
Police siren/emergency lights

Police siren/emergency lights (Shaw Local News Network)

Siding was damaged by a fire at midday Sunday in the rear of the Country Stop Restaurant on old Highway 26, but an off-duty firefighter and an unidentified resident quickly contained it. No injuries were reported.

Starved Rock Media reported Hennepin Fire Chief Neil Buffington spotted it while returning to town. Three departments responded and pulled off the siding to check for any problems. Buffington said embers from a burn pit got debris burning and then the siding, causing an estimated $20,000 in damage.

Hennepin firefighters did not respond to a Shaw Media request for comment.