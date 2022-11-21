No injuries reported in Hennepin fire

Siding was damaged by a fire at midday Sunday in the rear of the Country Stop Restaurant on old Highway 26, but an off-duty firefighter and an unidentified resident quickly contained it. No injuries were reported.

Starved Rock Media reported Hennepin Fire Chief Neil Buffington spotted it while returning to town. Three departments responded and pulled off the siding to check for any problems. Buffington said embers from a burn pit got debris burning and then the siding, causing an estimated $20,000 in damage.

Hennepin firefighters did not respond to a Shaw Media request for comment.