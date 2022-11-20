Bureau County Police Reports: Nov. 20, 2022

Madelynn E. Irizarry, 19, of Ladd was charged with passing a school bus loading or unloading at 8:14 a.m. on Nov. 14 at 232 E. Cleveland St. in Ladd, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Camelia M. Lemus, 34 of Depue was charged with criminal trespass to property at 9 p.m. on Nov. 16 at 23865 Tiskilwa Bottom Road in Tiskilwa, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. If you know of a police matter but do not see it reported, contact us at 815-431-4073 or news@bcrnews.com.