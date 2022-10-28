Bureau County Police Blotter: Oct. 28, 2022

Deric A. Englehart, 25, of Walnut was picked up on a probation violation warrant at 1:47 p.m. on Oct. 26 at 13317 2775 N. Ave in Walnut, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office states.
David C. Bowman, 61, of DePue was picked up on a failure to appear warrant at 2:31 p.m. on Oct. 26 at 3125 W Second St. in DePue, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office states.
