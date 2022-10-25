Bureau County Police Blotter: Oct. 25, 2022

Patricia L. Hughes, 31, of Peru was picked up on an aggravated battery warrant at 12:52 p.m. on Oct. 22 at 22 Park Ave W. in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Christopher P. Barajas, 41, of La Salle was charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license at 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 22 on US Hwy 6 and Interstate 180 in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Jacob A. Swift, 19, of Princeton was charged with operation of an uninsured vehicle and improper lane usage at 10:04 p.m. on Oct. 22 on City - County Park Road in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. If you know of a police matter but do not see it reported, contact us at 815-431-4073 or news@bcrnews.com.