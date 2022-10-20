Police Blotter: Oct. 20, 2022

Alejandro O. Paliero-Juarez, 18, of Freeport was charged with disobeying a stop sign and operation of uninsured motor vehicle at 7:54 p.m. on Oct. 17 on IL Hwy 40 a 2700 N Ave. in Walnut, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Shanna L. Bogner, 34, of Henry was picked up on a failure to appear warrant at 7:45 p.m. on Oct. 19 at 445 N Arch St. in Tiskilwa, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
