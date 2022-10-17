Bureau County Police Blotter: Oct. 17, 2022

Michael B. Laughery, 22, of DePue was picked up on a criminal summons warrant for manufactory or delivery of cannabis greater than 30g and less than 500g at 4:05 p.m. on Oct. 15 at 204 Lake St. in DePue, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
