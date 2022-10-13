Bureau County Police Blotter: Oct. 13, 2022

Katy M. Moore, 31, of Neponset was charged with domestic battery misdemeanor at 7:40 a.m. on Oct. 12 at 10438 550 E. St. in Neponset, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Alvin D. Spearmon, 26, of Markham was picked up on a failure to appear warrant at 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 12 at 22 Park Ave. in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Drew J. Dunaven, 20, of Sterling was charged with speeding 26-25 mph over limit and driving with a suspended or revoked licenses at 3:24 p.m. on Oct. 12 at IL Hwy 40 a 1925 N. Ave, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.

