Bureau County Police Blotter: Oct. 11, 2022

Thomas J. Sedlacek, 30, of Sheffield was charged with improper lane usage and duty upon damaging unattended vehicle at 4:55 a.m. on Oct. 7 on US Hwy 34 and Angling Road, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Felipe L. Howell, 42, of Columbia, MO was picked up on a failure to appear warrant at 8:27 p.m. on Oct. 10 at 22 Park Ave W. in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Gerald L. Bland, 51, of St. Louis, MO was picked up on a failure to appear warrant at 8:28 p.m. on Oct. 10 at 22 Park Ave W. in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. If you know of a police matter but do not see it reported, contact us at 815-431-4073 or news@bcrnews.com.