Bureau County Police Blotter: October 6, 2022

Blake A. Keane, 20, of Wyanet was picked up on a warrant for harassment via electronic communications at 7:20 a.m. on Oct. 3 at 200 E Fourth St. in Wyanet, Bureau County Sheriff reports.
Hassan M. Iman, 34, of Buffalo NY was charged with disobeying a traffic control device at 8:09 a.m. on Oct. 3 on IL Hwy 40 and Kentville Road in Buda, Bureau County Sheriff reports.
Joshua T. Hamm, 20, of DeKalb was charged with reckless driving at 8:24 p.m. on Oct. 3 on 2300 N Ave. and 1600 E St. in Walnut, Bureau County Sheriff reports.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. If you know of a police matter but do not see it reported, contact us at 815-431-4073 or news@bcrnews.com.