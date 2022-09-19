Bureau County Police Blotter: Sept. 19, 2022

Jacqueline A. Ellis, 37, of La Moille was charged with driving in the wrong lane and driving under the influence of alcohol at 4:47 a.m. on Sept. 16 at Hopps Street and Park Avenue in La Moille, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Crystal D. Holland, 38, of Dixon was picked up on a theft of over $500 warrant at 7:33 p.m. on Sept. 16 at 22 Park Ave. in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Laura L. Emmole, 43, of Dixon was charged with improper lane usage, illegal transportation of alcohol by driver and driving under the influence of alcohol at 10:04 p.m. on Sept. 16 on IL Hwy 40 and .5 N 1550 N Ave, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Jessica M. Battaglia, 45, of Van Orin was charged with endangering the life or health of a child at 10:32 p.m. on Sept. 17 at 27888 2600 E St. in Van Orin, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Stephen J. Houle, 24, of Van Orin was charged with endangering the life or health of a child at 10:32 p.m. on Sept. 17 at 27888 2600 E St. in Van Orin, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. If you know of a police matter but do not see it reported, contact us at 815-431-4073 or news@bcrnews.com.