Bureau County Police Blotter: Sept. 12, 2022

Justin M. Mills, 33, of Princeton was picked up on a failure to appear warrant at 9:48 p.m. on Sept. 8 at 22 Park Ave. in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Edith Gutierrez, 20, of Princeton was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and illegal consumption by a minor at 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 11 at 201 East St. in Depue, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
