Bureau County Police Blotter: Sept. 8, 2022

Jeffery M. Hewitt, 44, of Buda was charged with operation of a vehicle with expired registration plates, driving with a suspended license and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle at 1:56 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Mill Street and Van Packer in Buda, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Morgan P. Sadnick, 22, of La Moille was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle at 5:46 p.m. on Sept. 1 at S IL Hwy 89 and E Washington in Arlington, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Travis D. Rutherford, 31, of Spring Valley was charged with speeding, driving with a revoked or suspended license and driving while under the influence of alcohol at 10:18 p.m. on Sept. 1 on IL Hwy 6 and 2300 E St. in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Oscar G. Claudio, 22, of Maywood was charged with speeding 35 mph or more over the posted limit at 10:32 p.m. on Sept. 2 at US Hwy 6 and 1500 E St. in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Anthony M. Hickman, 27, of Buda was charged with driving with a revoked or suspended license, reckless driving and criminal damage to property over $300 at 10:14 a.m. on Sept. 4 at 25054 1550 N Ave in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Claudia S. Nordstrom, 18, of Princeton was charged with possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and possession/consumption of alcohol by a minor at 7:55 p.m. on Sept. 4 at Tiskilwa Bottom Rd and .5 E 2050 E St., Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. If you know of a police matter but do not see it reported, contact us at 815-431-4073 or news@bcrnews.com.