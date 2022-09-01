Bureau County Police Blotter: September 1, 2022

Marcus D. Winn, 60, of LaMoille, was charged with domestic battery at 4:19 p.m. on Aug. 29 at 30831 and 2400 N Ave. in LaMoille, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
George R. Jones, 39, of Ladd, was charged with domestic battery and resisting/obstructing a peace officer at 4:45 p.m. on Aug. 29 at 101 S Main St. in Ladd, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Justin R. Stoner, 34, of Spring Valley was picked up on a battery warrant at 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 30 at 215 N Greenwood St. in Spring Valley, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Brandon M. Hullinger, 30, of Princeton, was charged with no valid drivers license at 5:03 p.m. on Aug. 31 at 17742 and 1400 N Ave. in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
