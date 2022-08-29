Bureau County police blotter: Aug. 29, 2022

Mark A. McConnaha, 49, of Walnut was picked up on a failure to appear warrant at 3:08 p.m. on Aug. 26 at 215 Walnut Grove Dr. 1 in Walnut, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Terry J. Hand, 34, of Neponset was charged with speeding 26-35 mph over the limit at 4:24 p.m. on Aug. 27 at US Hwy 6, .25 miles west of 800 E St. in Sheffield, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
