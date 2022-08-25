Bureau County police blotter: Aug. 25, 2022

Dani M. Schober, 35, of Walnut was picked up on a failure to appear warrant at 11:03 p.m. on Aug. 22 at 326 Meltzer St in Walnut, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Brandon L. Swearingen, 43, of Morrison was charged with speeding 26-35 mph over the limit at 10:23 a.m. on Aug. 23 on IL Hwy 40 1 N at 2500 N Ave in Walnut, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Dale A. Basile, 51, of Walnut was charged with driving while license is revoked or suspended and picked up on a theft of over $500 warrant at 12:53 p.m. on Aug. 23 at 211 Walnut Grove Dr 1 in Walnut, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Jazmine R. Delbridge, 26, of Princeton was picked up on a failure to appear warrant at 2:26 p.m. on Aug. 23 at 700 S Main St. in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reported.
