Bureau County Police Blotter: Aug. 9, 2022

Savannah L. Cashmore, 19, of Malden was picked up on a no valid driver’s license warrant at 3:24 p.m. on Aug. 5 at 22 Park Ave. in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Blake A. Keane, 19, of Wyanet was picked up on a failure to appear warrant at 8:40 p.m. on Aug. 5 at 200 E Fourth St. in Wyanet, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Laura A. Vance, 37, of Mineral was charged with domestic battery at 7:01 a.m. on Aug. 7 at 15686 100 E St. in Mineral, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Zachary L. Jeffery, 32, of Princeton was picked up on an in-state warrant for petition to revoke bond at 12:38 p.m. on Aug. 7 at 530 Park Ave. in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.

