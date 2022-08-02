Bureau County Police Blotter: Aug. 2, 2022

Anthony M. Lamb, 28, of Princeton was picked up on a failure to appear warrant at 12:37 p.m. on July 29 at 22 Park Ave in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Tonya J. Messer, 46, of La Moille was charged with speeding 26-35 over traffic limit 1:01 p.m. on July 30 at IL Hwy 89 at 2500 N Ave. in La Moille, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Timothy L. Philhower, 31, of Wyanet was picked up on a failure to appear warrant at 2:54 p.m. on July 30 at 304 E Front St. in Wyanet, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Lyle A. Kirkman, 46, of Ladd was charged with disorderly conduct and public indecency at 4:08 p.m. on July 30 at 303 Eastern Ave in Ladd, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Gregory S. Smith, 51, of La Moille was charged with criminal damage to property under $300 at 6:16 p.m. on July 30 at 316 W Railroad St. in La Moille, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Michael R. Romagnoli, 71, of Princeton was charged with criminal trespass to property at 2:56 p.m. on July 31 at 25639 1550 N Ave in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.

