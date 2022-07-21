Police Blotter: July 21, 2022

Ashlynn M. Scott, 18, of Manlius was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident at 1:47 p.m. on July 18 near 1200 E St. in Wyanet, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Lexington M. Lyons, 21, of Spring Valley was charged with speeding 26 to 35 mph over the limit at 11:38 a.m. on July 20 near Rt. 89 and 2025 N Ave, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Taylor I. Dixon, 25, of Peru was charged with criminal trespassing to residence at 2:47 p.m. on July 20 at 30927 1460 N Ave in Spring Valley, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.

