Police Blotter: Thursday, July 14

Brandon M. Hullinger, 30, of Princeton was charged with domestic battery at 6:18 a.m. on July 11 at 17742 1400 N Ave. in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Jake D. Hepner, 25, of Bureau was picked up on a failure to appear warrant at 12:12 p.m. on July 13 at 700 S Main St. in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Brittany A. Tidaback, 31, of Amboy was picked up on a failure to appear warrant at 2:16 p.m. on July 13 at 22 Park Ave W in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. If you know of a police matter but do not see it reported, contact us at 815-431-4073 or news@bcrnews.com.