Police Blotter: July 11, 2022

Travis L. Martinson, 30, of Mendota was charged with speeding 35 mph or more over the posted limit and driving under the influence of alcohol at 4:23 a.m. on July 10 at 2650 E St and US Hwy 34 in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s report states.

Brandon J. Knaak, 40, of Ohio was picked up on a warrant for delivery of methamphetamine at 3:20 p.m. on July 10 at 310 S West St. in Ohio, Bureau County Sheriff’s report states.

Brandon M. Hullinger, 30, of Princeton was charged with domestic battery at 6:18 a.m. on July 11 at 17742 1400 N Ave. in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s report states.

