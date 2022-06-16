Police Blotter: June 16, 2022

Randall L. McSherry, 29, of La Moille was picked up on a delivery of a controlled substance warrant at 12:33 p.m. on June 13 at 516 W. Martin St. in La Moille, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Julie A. Scharping, 52, of Wichita, KS was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving under the influence of alcohol at 2:15 p.m. on June 13 at IL Hwy 40 and N Viaduct in Sheffield, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.

