Police Blotter: June 9, 2022

Princeton Police
Battery
Rosalie D. Gallardo, 23, of Princeton, was charged with battery at 1:33 p.m. June 7 in the 1200 block of North Maple Street.
Bureau County Sheriff’s Office
Warrant arrest
Angelica L. Taylor-Bozarth, 21, of Princeton, was picked up on a warrant for possession of a hypodermic needle at 10:456 a.m. June 2 at Bureau County Jail.
Domestic battery
Adam B. Walker, 42, of Bureau, was charged with domestic battery at 3:14 p.m. June 2 in the 300 block of Spencer Street.
No valid driver’s license
Anthony Galassi, 43, of Wyanet, was charged with driving without a valid license at 5:41 p.m. June 2 at 13134 1200 East Street.
Failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident
Matthew J. Yackley, 43, of Geneseo, was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident at 2:42 p.m. June 3 at U.S. 6 and 800 East Street, Sheffield.
Residential burglary
A 14 year-old boy, of Wyanet was charged with residential burglary at 10:05 p.m. June 5 in the 300 block of South Locust St., Wyanet.